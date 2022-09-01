Stingrays Proudly Unveil Remainder of 2022-23 Promotional Calendar

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are excited to announce the remainder of their 2022-23 promotional calendar featuring 14 additional promo nights.

"We can't wait to drop the puck on our 30th season of hockey here in the Lowcountry," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "Since 1993, the Stingrays have been a fixture in the Charleston community on and off the ice. As we look at our promo calendar for the upcoming season, we are very excited about what we have planned. I can't wait to see the Coliseum packed again with all of our wonderful fans. So many different memories have been created over the years, and I can't wait to see what this year brings. It's going to be a special season."

Below is the complete list of remaining promotional nights, which includes fan-favorite theme nights such as Star Wars, Pink in the Rink, and Alumni Day, five specialty jersey auctions, and four giveaways:

Pride Night + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Jan. 21 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Hockey is for everyone, so help us celebrate inclusivity in the Charleston community with Pride Night! Pride-inspired jerseys will be auctioned off benefitting the Alliance for Full Acceptance.

Mascot Mania + Postgame Skate: Sunday, Jan. 22 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Come celebrate Cool Ray's 30th birthday with all the best mascots from around the Lowcountry! Bring your skates for a 'Skate With The Rays' after the game presented by MUSC Health!

Heart & Health + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Feb. 18 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Head to the North Charleston Coliseum for Heart & Health Night with a Heart-Shaped Clip giveaway presented by MUSC Health and Truist. Specialty heart & health-inspired jerseys will be worn by the Stingrays and auctioned off benefitting the American Heart Association: Lowcountry Heart Walk.

Pucks & Paws: Sunday, Feb. 19 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

We are seeing double with our second Pucks & Paws game of the season presented by Washes & Wags! Bring your furry friend to the rink, and root for your favorite pup in the annual dog race during the first intermission.

Education Day: Wednesday, Feb. 22 - 10:30 a.m. vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Lowcountry schools are invited to spend the morning with the Stingrays at our annual Education Day presented by MUSC Health. In a field trip atmosphere, students will enjoy a unique educational experience and receive hockey-related materials that cover math, science, geography, and more!

Star Wars Night + Light Sword Giveaway: Saturday, Feb. 25 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Come to the Dark Side... we have hockey! The fan favorite, Star Wars Night, returns to the North Charleston Coliseum with a Light Sword giveaway presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate. May the Force be with you.

First Responders Night + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Mar. 4 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Tonight we honor the brave men and women who serve our community every day on First Responders Night! Join us prior to the Stingrays game for the annual Joe Matuskovic Memorial game benefitting the FOP Tri-County #3 Distressed Officer Fund. Specialty First Responder-inspired jerseys will be available for auction throughout the game. Thank you for your service!

Parks & Pucks: Sunday, Mar. 5 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears

We are teaming up with Charleston County Parks & Recreation on Parks and Pucks Night to highlight the wonderful parks and programs in our beautiful city. CCPR Gold Pass members will be eligible for special ticket deals and in-game giveaways.

Home Improvement Night + Fleece Blanket Giveaway: Saturday, Mar. 18 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

Hi-di-ho, neighbors! Come on out for the Stingrays' annual Home Improvement Night presented by IBEW Local 776. The first 1,000 fans will receive a fleece blanket!

Paint The Ice: Sunday, Mar. 19 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Leave your mark and paint the very ice the Stingrays play on at the North Charleston Coliseum after the game courtesy of Old Charleston Painting. The Stingrays and Harris Teeter will host a canned food drive during the game and encourage fans to bring canned goods.

Pink in the Rink, Rally Towel Giveaway + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Mar. 25 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Maine Mariners

Show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness at our Annual Pink in the Rink game presented by MUSC Health and bid on the Stingrays' game-worn pink specialty jerseys to benefit Share Our Suzy. The first 1,000 fans will receive a pink rally towel courtesy of MUSC Health.

Alumni Day: Sunday, Mar. 26 - 3:05 p.m. vs. Maine Mariners

Celebrating 30 years of Stingrays hockey wouldn't be complete without honoring the legends of the past. Join us in welcoming back former Stingrays players to the North Charleston Coliseum!

Superhero Night + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Apr. 8 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Now is your chance to be a hero and join the Stingrays for Superhero Night! You too can don the cape of justice by bidding on the superhero-inspired specialty jerseys the Stingrays will be wearing to benefit the Landon Strong Foundation.

Fan Appreciation Night + Beach Towel Giveaway: Saturday, Apr. 15 - 6:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Experience the regular season finale of the 30th-anniversary celebration with Fan Appreciation Night. This night is dedicated to the best fans in hockey and will include surprise giveaways and prizes throughout the game! Just in time for beach season, the first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a Stingrays-branded beach towel.

Friday nights will see the return of Frothy Fridays presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company. Fans can enjoy $5 Frothy Beard beers through the end of the first intermission.

All Sunday home games will begin at the family-friendly time of 3:05 p.m. presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks.

Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times, are subject to change.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

