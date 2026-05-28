Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2026
Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The New York Liberty defeat the the Mercury, 84-74, at home
Marine Johannès was instrumental in this dub reeling in an impressive 21 PTS, 7 3PM (career-high), 5 AST, and 2 STL!
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