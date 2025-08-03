Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 3, 2025
August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury secure the win versus the Chicago Sky, 83-67!
Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper were a force to be reckoned with as they led the way!
Thomas: 10 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, & 2 STL Copper: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST & 4 3PM
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 3, 2025
- Golden State Valkyries (14-14) vs. Las Vegas Aces (15-14) Postgame Notes - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Lose at Home to Mercury 67-83 - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries' Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Aces - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 99, Washington Mystics 83 - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Hold off Seattle for Fifth-Consecutive Victory - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes: NYL 87, CON 78 - New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun Fall to New York Liberty, 87-78 - Connecticut Sun
- Sparks Sign Alissa Pili to 7-Day Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
- Dallas Wings Trade DiJonai Carrington to Minnesota Lynx - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Second 7-Day Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to 7-Day Contract
- Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Phoenix Mercury Waive Kiana Williams
- Mercury Welcomes Back Two-Time WNBA Champion and Six-Time WNBA All-Star Dewanna Bonner