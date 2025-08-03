Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 3, 2025

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury secure the win versus the Chicago Sky, 83-67!

Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper were a force to be reckoned with as they led the way!

Thomas: 10 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, & 2 STL Copper: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST & 4 3PM

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







