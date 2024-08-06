Philadelphia Union Sign Homegrown Midfielder CJ Olney

August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed Philadelphia Union II midfielder and USYNT player, CJ Olney to a contract as a Homegrown player through 2028 with an option for 2029. Olney made his MLS debut on June 22, 2024, against Charlotte FC, coming on as a substitute in the 72nd minute.

"CJ's development as he progressed through the academy and Union II has been notable. With his speed and agility, combined with advanced technique, he has been a different type of player for Union II," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "At just 17-years-old he has a great future. His creativity and ability to facilitate goals will add a difference piece to our midfield as we look to continue to bolster our roster in the coming weeks."

Olney, 17, joined the Union Academy in 2021 before becoming Union II's fifth academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract in November of 2023. Since joining Union II, Olney has started 36 out of his 39 appearances and has scored eight goals and registered 15 assists. This season with Union II, Olney has made 15 appearances (13 starts), scoring four goals and registering seven assists. Olney made his MLS NEXT Pro debut on July 7, 2022, against Rochester NYFC and scored his first professional goal at Subaru Park on March 26th, 2023, against Orlando City B. Additionally, his 33 key passes ranked as the highest among Union II players this season. Olney was recently signed to four short-term agreements and a pair of Olympic call ups this season for Union's first team matches, as well as joining the team for both matches of the group stage of 2024 Leagues Cup.

In the 2023 Generation adidas Cup, Olney played a crucial role in the Philadelphia Union U17's triumph against Dallas. Prior to joining Union Academy, Olney won the Golden Ball at the 2021 MLS NEXT Cup with the U17's in the Player Development Academy.

Internationally, Olney was one of 23 players to receive an invitation to the United States Under-17 Men's Youth National Team for a training camp in Palm Beach, Florida in 2023. In 2024, Olney received an international call-up to United States Under-19 Men's Youth National Team for their training camp in South America from June 3-11, where the team played two international friendlies against Argentina and Uruguay. Olney appeared in both matches, playing a total of 51 minutes.

Transaction: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder CJ Olney to contract as a Homegrown through 2028, with an option for 2029.

Name: Christopher Olney

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 153

Born: December 16, 2006

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

Hometown: Hillsborough, New Jersey

Citizenship: United States, Italy

