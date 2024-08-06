Kickoff Time Announced for Houston Dynamo FC's Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match Versus Deportivo Toluca FC

August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC will host LIGA MX side Deportivo Toluca FC on Friday, Aug. 9 at Shell Energy Stadium in the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Houston defeated Real Salt Lake 3-0 on Monday night to finish top of their group and advance to the knockout rounds of the tournament for the second consecutive year. The Dynamo scored three goals in the first half for the first time since October last season, highlighted by captain Héctor Herrera's goal from outside of the box in the seventh minute. The Mexican international also assisted on defender Micael's goal in the 25th minute, while a Real Salt Lake own goal in the 42nd minute secured the result.

Toluca also won their group when they defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Monday night after earning a 3-1 victory at Chicago Fire FC in the opening group stage match. The LIGA MX side has won the top-flight Mexican division 10 times, making it the third most winning team behind Club América (15) and Guadalajara (12).

The second edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition features all 18 clubs from the Mexican league, LIGA MX, and all 29 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) representing the U.S. and Canada. These 47 clubs will compete in a World Cup-style club tournament from July 26 to August 25, 2024.

The Dynamo reached the Round of 16 in last year's inaugural competition, defeating LIGA MX mainstays Club Pachuca and Santos Laguna at Shell Energy Stadium along the way. Leagues Cup 2024 will determine three qualifiers for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the winner of Concacaf Champions Cup representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Fans can follow the matches live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.