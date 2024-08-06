LAFC Hosts Austin FC In 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 32 On Wednesday, August 7, at Bmo Stadium
August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosts Austin FC in the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 on Wednesday, August 7, at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).
Wednesday's contest features a direct elimination match in which the winner will advance to the Round of 16. In 2023, LAFC defeated FC Juarez in the Leagues Cup Round of 32, then Real Salt Lake in the Round of 16 before falling to C.F. Monterrey in the quarterfinal. Wednesday's contest marks the second meeting of 2024 between LAFC and Austin FC. In their first meeting LAFC tied Austin FC 1-1 on June 19, at Q2 Stadium.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. Austin FC
Kickoff: August 7 @ 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
