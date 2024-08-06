Revolution Advance to Round of 32 After Shootout Win vs. Nashville SC

August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution played to a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC on Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium in their Leagues Cup 2024 group stage finale. New England claimed a 5-4 victory in the subsequent penalty shootout to earn the additional point on the night. Bobby Wood netted his first goal of 2024, while Jack Panayotou registered his first assist this year and second goal contribution of the tournament, clinching New England a place in the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 as the East Group 5 winner.

New England captured the lead early with Wood getting a foot on the end of Panayotou's cross in the third minute. The goal was Wood's first of the season, as the Hawaii native made his fourth straight start. Panayotou, who scored the winner in the first group stage game against Mazatlán FC, has now found the scoresheet in both Leagues Cup 2024 matches. Nashville's Sam Surridge equalized in first-half stoppage time, evening the score just before halftime.

The Revolution and Nashville battled to a scoreless second half, with Aljaž Ivačič posting three of his four saves on the night in the final 45 minutes. Ivačič had two crucial saves for New England in the second half, including a stop on a deflected Nashville blast in the 61st minute. The Slovenian made another diving save in the 79th minute, before making one stop in the shootout to help secure the win for New England.

The Revolution's defensive line featured Brandon Bye and 16-year-old Homegrown player Peyton Miller on the wings, with Xavier Arreaga and Dave Romney in the middle. Miller, making his third straight start for the club, was replaced in the second half by defender Will Sands, who made his club debut after being acquired from Columbus in a trade on July 31.

The Revolution will host New York City FC, the second-place finishers from East Group 1, in the Round of 32 on Friday, August 9 at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET match will air on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio call on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

