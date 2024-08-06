Revolution Advance to Round of 32 After Shootout Win vs. Nashville SC
August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution played to a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC on Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium in their Leagues Cup 2024 group stage finale. New England claimed a 5-4 victory in the subsequent penalty shootout to earn the additional point on the night. Bobby Wood netted his first goal of 2024, while Jack Panayotou registered his first assist this year and second goal contribution of the tournament, clinching New England a place in the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 as the East Group 5 winner.
New England captured the lead early with Wood getting a foot on the end of Panayotou's cross in the third minute. The goal was Wood's first of the season, as the Hawaii native made his fourth straight start. Panayotou, who scored the winner in the first group stage game against Mazatlán FC, has now found the scoresheet in both Leagues Cup 2024 matches. Nashville's Sam Surridge equalized in first-half stoppage time, evening the score just before halftime.
The Revolution and Nashville battled to a scoreless second half, with Aljaž Ivačič posting three of his four saves on the night in the final 45 minutes. Ivačič had two crucial saves for New England in the second half, including a stop on a deflected Nashville blast in the 61st minute. The Slovenian made another diving save in the 79th minute, before making one stop in the shootout to help secure the win for New England.
The Revolution's defensive line featured Brandon Bye and 16-year-old Homegrown player Peyton Miller on the wings, with Xavier Arreaga and Dave Romney in the middle. Miller, making his third straight start for the club, was replaced in the second half by defender Will Sands, who made his club debut after being acquired from Columbus in a trade on July 31.
The Revolution will host New York City FC, the second-place finishers from East Group 1, in the Round of 32 on Friday, August 9 at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET match will air on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio call on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2024
- Revolution Advance to Round of 32 After Shootout Win vs. Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns 1-1 Draw at New England Revolution - Nashville SC
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns 1-1 Draw at New England Revolution - Nashville SC
- D.C. United to Host Mazatlán FC at Audi Field on August 9 in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 - D.C. United
- LAFC Hosts Austin FC In 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 32 On Wednesday, August 7, at Bmo Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Kickoff Time Announced for Houston Dynamo FC's Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match Versus Deportivo Toluca FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC Revamp Promotions for Playoff Push - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Kickoff Time Announced for Houston Dynamo FC's Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match Versus Deportivo Toluca FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Mount Comeback for the Ages and Do So Despite the Circumstances, Not in Spite of Them - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Acquire Andrés Herrera Via Loan from River Plate - Columbus Crew SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Homegrown Midfielder CJ Olney - Philadelphia Union
- Colorado Advances to Leagues Cup Knockout Stage Following Thrilling Penalty Shootout with Club León - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Falls 2-1 to Toluca in Leagues Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Real Salt Lake to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Late Scoring Binge Pushes FC Cincinnati over New York City FC - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Advance to Round of 32 After Shootout Win vs. Nashville SC
- Revolution Host Nashville SC in Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Finale
- New England Revolution Acquire Defender Tim Parker and $600K GAM from St. Louis City FC
- Revolution Sign Attacker Luca Langoni from Boca Juniors
- New England Revolution Acquire Defender Will Sands and $600K GAM from Columbus Crew