LA Galaxy Weekly

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy enter the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024 by traveling to face Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Thursday, Aug. 8 (7:30 p.m. PT; Broadcast TBD).

LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC

Thursday's Leagues Cup Round of 32 match between the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC marks the 51st meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 17-19-14. Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-14-14 record in league play, a 4-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In the first meeting between LA and Seattle during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy earned a 1-0 shutout over Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 30. In the last meeting between the two teams this season, the Galaxy earned a 0-0 shutout draw on the road against Seattle at Lumen Field on May 5. In 23 all-time matches played across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, MLS Playoffs) at Lumen Field, the Galaxy hold a 5-11-7 record. In 15 matches played on the road across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 6-4-5 (23 GF, 19 GA).

Galaxy Run In Leagues Cup 2024

Following the 2-2 draw in regulation and the ensuing 5-4 penalty-kick shootout win over C.D. Guadalajara on Aug. 4, the LA Galaxy finished top of Group West 2 with a 1-0-1 record (5 points, 4 GF, 3 GA) and advanced to the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024. In their first Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage match, LA earned a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal on July 31. In four all-time Leagues Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a 1-2-1 record (5 GF, 6 GA).

