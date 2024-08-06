D.C. United to Host Mazatlán FC at Audi Field on August 9 in the Leagues Cup Round of 32

August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - D.C. United to host Liga MX side Mazatlán FC in the Round of 32 of the 2024 Leagues Cup at Audi Field on Friday, Aug. 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the match will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

