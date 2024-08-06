Sporting KC Weekly

August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will take on reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Lower.com Field in the Ohio capital.

The Knockout Stage match will be broadcast live on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers and radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB, La Grande 1340 AM and SiriusXM FC. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including the club's official watch party at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District. Food and drink specials will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday highlighted by the first 25 fans in attendance receiving their first drink on the club.

New in 2024, Behind the Shield presented by Audi will be available after every match this season with the video series - produced by Sporting's full-time digital storytellers - providing fans with an immersive viewing experience highlighted by exclusive interviews and all-access footage from SKC players, trainings and matchdays. This week's BTS captures the sights and sounds from Monday's match-up with Deportivo Toluca FC and will premier at noon CT on Thursday on SportingKC.com and Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

Sporting Kansas City's philanthropic foundation, The Victory Project, will host its flagship fundraising event at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park. Tickets for Kicks N Fits - featuring food, drinks, entertainment, live auction and an after party - are available online. In addition, fans can support The Victory Project through the event's silent auction which will accept bids until 8:15 p.m. CT on Saturday on items including a third kit autographed by former players.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign against Western Conference leaders North Texas SC at 7:15 p.m. CT on Saturday at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Frontier Division fixture will be available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans also can follow @SportingKCII on Twitter for updates.

