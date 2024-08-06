Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Real Salt Lake to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 32

August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defeated Real Salt Lake 3-0 at Shell Energy Stadium tonight to finish atop their Leagues Cup group and advance to the Round of 32.

The Dynamo will host LIGA MX side Toluca FC on Friday, Aug. 9, with kickoff time to be confirmed. Tickets for the match are available via SeaGeek HERE.

Houston scored three first half goals for the first time since October last season when they put four past the Colorado Rapids in the first half at home.

The Dynamo opened scoring in the seventh minute when captain Héctor Herrera fired a rebound into the net from outside of the box on a slight deflection. The goal marked the MLS All-Star's second goal of the year.

Houston doubled its lead in the 25th minute when defender Micael rose up to meet a strong set piece delivery of Herrera. The play marked the 23-year-old Brazilian's first goal of the year, while Herrera recorded his fourth assist of the year.

The Dynamo netted a third first-half goal in the 42nd minute, when what looked like forward Ezequiel Ponce's debut goal came off Salt Lake's Justen Glad and was ruled an own goal. Defender Griffin Dorsey delivered a ball from the right side to create the opportunity.

Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, who made his sixth appearance of the year, made a fingertip save in the 17th minute when a Salt Lake corner delivery fired off the head of Glad. The play marked the 30-year-old's first of six saves on the night.

Tarbell stepped up again in the 22nd minute when Salt Lake found themselves on a break, but the goalkeeper spread himself out to quell the danger.

One minute later, defender Erik Sviatchenko took his chances from outside of the box, but his shot went just wide of the far post.

Tarbell went down to his near post in the 36th minute to cut off the angle and stop Anderson Julio's goal from finding the back of the net.

Ponce had a chance to score in the 58th minute when Sviatchenko swung a cross in from the right side, but goalkeeper Gavin Beavers managed a quick reaction save.

Tarbell was called into action again in the 68th minute, making a diving save on direct free kick from Real Salt Lake. Minutes later, the goalkeeper dove down to his left to deflect a low shot out of danger.

Forward Lawrence Ennali flicked a ball inside the box to Ponce, who turned his body to create a shot, but his attempted deflected off the face off Beavers.

Ennali took his chances from distance in stoppage time, forcing a diving save from Beavers.

Houston Dynamo FC 3-0 Real Salt Lake

Leagues Cup - Group Stage Match 2

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 11,062

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 3 0 3

Real Salt Lake 0 0 0

HOU: Hector Herrera 1 (unassisted) 7'

HOU: Micael 1 (Hector Herrera 1) 25'

HOU: Justen Glad (own goal) 42'

LINEUPS:

Houston Dynamo FC: Andrew Tarbell; Franco Escobar, Artur, Amine Bassi (Sebastian Kowalczyk 70'), Ezequiel Ponce (Gabe Segal 95'), Latif Blessing (Daniel Steres 95'); Hector Herrera, Ibrahim Aliyu (Lawrence Ennali 60), Griffin Dorsey; Erik Sviatchenko, Micael

Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Ethan Bartlow, Sebastian Ferreira, Steve Clark, McKinze Gaines, Jan Gregus, Tate Schmitt

Total shots: 13 (Ezequiel Ponce 3); Shots on goal: 7 (Ezequiel Ponce 2); Fouls: 21 (Ezequiel Ponce 6); Offside: 0; Corner kicks: 1; Saves: 6 (Andrew Tarbell)

Real Salt Lake: Gavin Beavers; Brayan Vera, Braian Ojeda (Emeka Eneli 46'), Diego Luna, Andres Gomez, Nelson Palacio (Noel Caliskan 81'); Justen Glad (C), Bode Hidalgo, Matt Crooks (Benjamin Michel 66'); Anderson Julio (Cristian Arango 46'), Alexandros Katranis (Andrew Brody 46')

Unused substitutes: Bryan Oviedo, Maikel Chang, Zac MacMath, Phillip Quinton, Fernando Delgado

Total shots: 14 (Cristian Arango 3); Shots on goal: 7 (seven players tied with 1); Fouls: 21 (Diego Luna 4); Offside: 0; Corner kicks: 9; Saves: 5 (Gavin Beavers)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; foul) 62'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Keylor Herrera Villalobos

Assistant: William Chow Berrios

Assistant: Victor Fabian Ramirez Fonseca

VAR: Allen Chapman

Weather: 89 degrees, clear skies

