Columbus Crew Acquire Andrés Herrera Via Loan from River Plate
August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired defender Andrés Herrera via loan from Argentine Primera Division's River Plate. Herrera will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa. Herrera's loan will run through next summer. The Crew will have the option to permanently transfer Herrera at the end of the loan period.
"Andrés is a talented player, recently helping one of South America's most prestigious clubs lift multiple trophies," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "He already has valuable experience at the club and international levels as he enters the prime of his career. His addition strengthens our roster as we head into this important stretch of the season, and we are excited to see the impact Andrés can have on our team."
The 25-year-old right back comes to the Black & Gold after most recently spending the 2022-24 seasons with River Plate. He appeared in 89 total matches for Los Millonarios, scoring two goals. In 2023, Herrera helped his side capture the Primera Division title, Supercopa Argentina and the Trofeo de Campeones. He has appeared in 18 matches this season, including three in Copa Libertadores play.
Herrera began his professional career in 2018 with San Lorenzo de Almagro. Through 2021, he appeared in 62 matches and scored six goals, including a goal each in the 2019 Copa de la Superliga and the 2022 Torneo de Verano.
Born in Corrientes, Hererra was selected to Argentina's Under-23 side for the 2019 Pan American Games and made five appearances in the tournament, helping his country capture the gold medal. Herrerra was additionally selected to Argentina's roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire defender Andrés Herrera via loan from River Plate on Aug. 6, 2024. The loan will run through next summer, and the Crew will have the option to permanently transfer Herrera at the end of the loan period.
Name: Marcelo Andrés Herrera Mansilla
Position: Defender
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 165 lbs.
Birthday: Nov. 3, 1998
Hometown: Corrientes, Argentina
Citizenship: Argentina
Previous Experience: San Lorenzo (2018-22), River Plate (2022-24)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2024
- Kickoff Time Announced for Houston Dynamo FC's Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match Versus Deportivo Toluca FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Mount Comeback for the Ages and Do So Despite the Circumstances, Not in Spite of Them - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Acquire Andrés Herrera Via Loan from River Plate - Columbus Crew SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Homegrown Midfielder CJ Olney - Philadelphia Union
- Colorado Advances to Leagues Cup Knockout Stage Following Thrilling Penalty Shootout with Club León - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Falls 2-1 to Toluca in Leagues Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Real Salt Lake to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Late Scoring Binge Pushes FC Cincinnati over New York City FC - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Acquire Andrés Herrera Via Loan from River Plate
- Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field
- Columbus Crew Acquire Defender DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution in Exchange for Defender Will Sands, $600,000 in General Allocation Money
- Columbus Crew to Host Club America in the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on September 25 at Lower.com Field
- Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field Evening of Friday, August 2