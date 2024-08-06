Columbus Crew Acquire Andrés Herrera Via Loan from River Plate

August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired defender Andrés Herrera via loan from Argentine Primera Division's River Plate. Herrera will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa. Herrera's loan will run through next summer. The Crew will have the option to permanently transfer Herrera at the end of the loan period.

"Andrés is a talented player, recently helping one of South America's most prestigious clubs lift multiple trophies," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "He already has valuable experience at the club and international levels as he enters the prime of his career. His addition strengthens our roster as we head into this important stretch of the season, and we are excited to see the impact Andrés can have on our team."

The 25-year-old right back comes to the Black & Gold after most recently spending the 2022-24 seasons with River Plate. He appeared in 89 total matches for Los Millonarios, scoring two goals. In 2023, Herrera helped his side capture the Primera Division title, Supercopa Argentina and the Trofeo de Campeones. He has appeared in 18 matches this season, including three in Copa Libertadores play.

Herrera began his professional career in 2018 with San Lorenzo de Almagro. Through 2021, he appeared in 62 matches and scored six goals, including a goal each in the 2019 Copa de la Superliga and the 2022 Torneo de Verano.

Born in Corrientes, Hererra was selected to Argentina's Under-23 side for the 2019 Pan American Games and made five appearances in the tournament, helping his country capture the gold medal. Herrerra was additionally selected to Argentina's roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire defender Andrés Herrera via loan from River Plate on Aug. 6, 2024. The loan will run through next summer, and the Crew will have the option to permanently transfer Herrera at the end of the loan period.

Name: Marcelo Andrés Herrera Mansilla

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Birthday: Nov. 3, 1998

Hometown: Corrientes, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina

Previous Experience: San Lorenzo (2018-22), River Plate (2022-24)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.