Petes to Wear Themed Jerseys for Annual Christmas Game

December 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes announced today that they will be wearing special themed jerseys for their annual Christmas game on Thursday, December 19, against the Ottawa 67's.

The official Christmas themed game jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction. The proceeds from the auction will go to Hockey Ministries International's Camper Fund, a scholarship fund designed to help their summer campers with financial costs. The auction will run online for the day on Thursday, December 19 from 9:00 a.m. EST, closing at 11:00 p.m. EST. Fans can access the auction.

Activations for the game will include Christmas themed games and a visit from Santa Clause himself. Santa will be available throughout the game for photo opportunities in the North Lobby.

Puck drop for Thursday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the game are sold-out. Fans can tune into the game on YourTV Peterborough, CHL TV, and Freq 90.5.

