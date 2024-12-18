Rangers Make Last Road Trip to Sarnia in Midweek Matchup with Sting

December 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Sarnia, ON - The Kitchener Rangers wrap up a two-game road trip in Sarnia on Wednesday, their second and final visit to Progressive Auto Sales Arena in the 2024-25 regular season. Having won both contests against the Sting this season, including a 5-0 victory in Sarnia in November, the Rangers will aim to secure their third straight win against their Western Conference opponent on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 471 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The last meeting between the Blueshirts and the Sting came in Sarnia on November 17th. In a dominant showing, the Rangers came to play, earning a 5-0 win and blanking Sarnia at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) had a two-goal night with three other goal scorers; Justin Bottineau, Luca Romano, and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) also finding the back of the net. The goal for Pridham marked his first in the OHL. In net, Jackson Parsons earned his second shutout of the season, stopping all 20 shots faced.

Over the Years:

The midweek matchup marks the third of four meetings between the Rangers and Sting this season. Kitchener holds the upper hand, winning the previous two games against Sarnia by an 11-1 goal differential (6-0, 5-1). Last season, the Rangers were a perfect 4-0-0-0 against Sarnia and are looking to continue that trend this year. Over the past five years, the East Avenue Blue are an impressive 15-5-0-1 against the Sting, going 7-3-0-0 on the road at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (22-6-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

Entering their Sunday matinee against the London Knights at Canada Life Place, the Rangers were on a seven-game winning streak - seeking their eighth victory in a row and first against the Knights this season. In a valiant effort that saw the club down 2-0 and 3-1, the Blueshirts fell just short of their third-period comeback - losing 3-2. Adrian Misaljevic scored the Rangers' first goal while Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) continued his hot streak, scoring his fourth goal in three games. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) and Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) each registered an assist. In net, Jackson Parsons turned aside 25 of 28 shots that came his way for a .892 save percentage.

Kitchener had only one power play opportunity while London was granted two - neither team capitalizing on the chances. After 31 games, the Rangers boast a 21.4% conversion rate on the man advantage while holding an OHL-leading 84.8% success rate on the penalty kill.

Rangers to Watch:

Adrian Misaljevic added to his strong senior campaign in the OHL on Sunday against the Knights, recording his team-leading 16th goal of the season. The forward currently leads the team in goals (16) and points (36) while ranking second in assists (20). Misaljevic has an assist in two games against Sarnia this season. His goal against London ended a five-game goal drought, and he'll be looking to continue his scoring ways on Wednesday.

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) earned the first star against the Sting in their last meeting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena after scoring two goals in a 5-0 win. Ellinas also added an assist to his total in their first matchup at the end of October, scoring three points in two games versus Sarnia this season. The sophomore has an assist in each of his last two games, looking to extend his point streak to three on Wednesday. Through 31 games, he's posted a 14-8-22 stat line.

Luca Romano sits third on the Rangers in total scoring, amounting to 28 points in his sophomore season thus far. He has made his mark on the scoresheet through goal scoring, burying 14 goals on the season, ranking tied for second most on the team. Against the Sting, Romano scored a goal in each meeting, also registering an assist for a three-point total in two games. Ahead of Wednesday's affair, Romano is a player to be on the lookout for.

SCOUTING THE STING (10-17-2-5)

Eighth in the Western Conference, 17th in the OHL

Heading into their third matchup against Kitchener this season, Sarnia is on a two-game winning streak, with their most recent victory against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds this past Sunday. Visiting GFL Memorial Gardens for the second time in 2024, the Sting never gave up the lead when they obtained it. Forward Liam Beamish had a three-point night with a goal and two assists while Beckham Edwards also tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win. Scoring two goals in each period, the Sting built an eventual 5-2 lead that was capped off by an empty net goal from Dylan Luecke. Sarnia netminder Nick Surzycia was efficient, stopping 31 of 34 shots faced and recording a .912 save percentage.

The Sting did not receive a power play in the game while the Greyhounds had four, scoring on two opportunities. After competing in a league-most 34 games, the Sting hold a power play percentage of 11%. On the penalty kill, they currently have a penalty kill percentage of 76.7%.

Following Wednesday's instalment against Kitchener, Sarnia will travel to London to play the Knights on Friday - their third matchup of the season.

Sting to Watch:

Liam Beamish has been firing on all cylinders offensively as of late, securing the game's first star in back-to-back games. Over that two-game period, Beamish has two goals and three assists for a five-point total. Beamish was also recently named OHL rookie of the week for his contributions - recording four goals, and three assists for seven points over three contests. In nine games for the club, he has eight points (4G, 4A). The forward spent part of the 2024-25 season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the BCHL, where he put up four goals and four assists in 20 games.

Tyson Doucette leads the Sting in goals (14) and points (24). Sarnia only has one goal registered against Kitchener this season, off the stick of Doucette. Headed into Wednesday's game, the Colgate University commit is on a two-game point streak scoring a goal and an assist over that span. He will be attempting to add to his success when Kitchener comes to town.

Beckham Edwards earned the second star of the game against the Greyhounds on Sunday after posting a goal and an assist. Playing in his first season in the OHL, Edwards has enjoyed a hot start to his freshman year, sitting third in points among all rookies (19). His 13 goals are the most in the rookie class and second on the Sting. Be on the watch for his offensive upside on Wednesday.

Drafted Sting:

The Sting have one player that has been drafted to the NHL. Lukas Fischer (St. Louis Blues) is the lone player from the 2024-25 Sting roster to have been drafted. Fischer was selected in the second round (56th overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Wednesday's game against the Sarnia Sting will be televised on Your TV and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Wednesday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Kitchener will close out their schedule before the break with their annual Holiday Game, hosting the Ottawa 67's on Friday, December 20th at The Aud. The club will then resume action on the 29th of December when they travel to Sudbury for the first time this season to take on the Wolves. Puck drop against the 67's is set for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.