Game Preview: Spirit at Firebirds

December 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Flint, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (16-14-1-0) visit the Flint Firebirds (13-15-1-1) on Wednesday, December 18th at the Dort Financial Center. Ahead of the fourth game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series, the Spirit hold a 3-0 series lead.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, December 14th where they fell to the Erie Otters 8-2. Michael Misa and Sebastien Gervais both picked up a goal and an assist. Misa's point streak was extended to 14 games.

The Firebirds last played on Saturday, December 14th where they defeated the Owen Sound Attack 4-0. Nathan Day saved all 16 shots he faced, and 10 different Firebirds recorded a point. Kaden Pitre scored the game-winner with his team-leading 11th goal of the season.

This Season:

Saginaw and Flint have faced off three times so far this season with the Spirit coming out on top in all three games. A 7-2 win in Saginaw on November 10th kicked off the season series, spurred by Calem Mangone's hat trick. Joey Willis would up the ante three days later in Flint, recording the first five-goal game in Spirit history as Saginaw took the 7-5 win. The Spirit recorded their most dominant win, 8-1, on November 22nd in Saginaw. Seven Spirit players recorded multi-point nights in the victory.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa extended his point streak to 14 games as he picked up a goal and an assist in Erie last Saturday. Misa has tallied 12 goals and 21 assists (33 points) during his streak, which ties his season-opening streak of 14 straight games with a point (18G-10A-28P). Flames prospect Zayne Parekh returns to the lineup after hist trip to Team Canada's World Junior Camp. Parekh has five points (1G, 4A) in just two games against Flint this season. The Spirit will be without Joey Willis (Team USA's World Junior selection camp), Kristian Epperson (second of a three-game suspension) and Dima Zhilkin (one-game suspension). Rookies Jacob Cloutier (6G-14A-20P) and Carson Harmer (10G-8A-18P) are expected to receive elevated minutes on Wednesday night while each sitting in the top five of the rookie scoring race.

Oilers Prospect Nathan Day is coming off of a shutout performance versus Owen Sound (16 saves). In 26 games this season, Day has recorded a 3.08 goals against average and .886 save percentage. Connor Clattenburg has picked up a point in five of his last six games. The Edmonton Oilers prospect has totaled three goals and two assists in that span. Tampa Bay prospect Kaden Pitre is leading the Firebirds in goals this season with 11. In three games against Saginaw this season Pitre, has recorded a goal and three assists to lead his team.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Flint's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Kaden Pitre (TB)

Â Connor Clattenburg (EDM)

Â Nathan Aspinall (NYR)

Â Matthew Mania (LA)

Â Nolan Collins (PIT)

Â Nathan Day (EDM)

