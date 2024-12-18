Dylan Edwards Scores Ninth as Otters Fall 6-1

Erie, Pennsylvania - Erie vs. London. What more needs to be said? For the first time this season at the Erie Insurance Arena, the Erie Otters would host their bitter rivals from the Forest City and the #1 team in the Canadian Hockey League, the London Knights. This highly-anticipated game night would be the last game before the holiday break for the Erie Otters, and would see shorthanded units from either side as a result of players being sent to their respective countries for the World Junior Championships. Erie and London both had a win in the two meetings thus far, with the final game before break being something of tie-breaker.

The puck would drop on a much-anticipated Wednesday night hockey game. With the London Knights in town for the first time, the Sweet Caroline rivalry would kick-off for the first time in Erie this season. Neither team would find their first shot until just past the three-minute mark when the Knights would finally put one on target, but the Otters would not be far behind. Each team would trade shots, both goaltenders up to the task of defending their nets, until Landon Sim (10) would finally sneak one past Charlie Burns to put the Knights up 1-0. Play would return to a stalemate with Erie trying to muster up shots on target to challenge Aleskei Medvedev. With the Otters unable to capitalize, the London Knights would find the back of the net with 90 seconds left in the period to extend their lead 2-0 before intermission.

The Knights would pick up where they left off early in the second frame and it would be Cam Allen (8) to bring London up 3-0 less than twenty seconds into the period. After a clean first period, the game would find its first penalty and the Otters would go on the kill. Erie would be able to kill it cleanly and return to even-strength with little difficulty. Dylan Edwards (9) would help the Otters battle back and cut the London lead to 4-1 just under twelve minutes into the frame. The Erie goal wouldn't be enough to slow the London momentum, and the Knights would score two goals within eleven seconds with Jacob Julien (8) and Sam O'Reilly (12) finding the back of the net. The Otters would be able to escape with no further damage and the period would end, Knights up 5-1.

The third and final frame would begin and, down four goals, the Otters would look for a Christmas miracle. Showing little offensive threat, the Otters would be unable to break through the London defense and the Knights would capitalize. Blake Montgomery (9) would put the final nail in the coffin and put the Otters down with a final score of 6-1.

Thus leads the Erie Otters into the unofficial end of the "first-half", as the 10-day holiday break is upon all players and coaches for the team. Erie will return to the ice on Saturday, December 28 for the long-awaited 60 Years of Hockey Hist-ERIE Night (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health), featuring alumni from every generation of Erie hockey from the Lions to the Panthers - and a proper jersey to commemorate such as-well. The first 1500 fans in attendance will receive a FREE Mini-Replica Banner (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health). After this night, just one game will remain in 2024 - New Year's Rockin' Eve (pres. by Printing Concepts). With a special 6:00 P.M. start time, the Otters will welcome the Brantford Bulldogs to town for the only time this season. The first 1500 fans in the arena will receive a 2025 Player Calendar, and all fans are invited down to ice level after the game for our Post-Game Skate with Players.

