Kitchener Power Play Scores Twice, But Fall 3-2 to Sting Wednesday

December 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers defenseman Matthew Andonovski faces the Sarnia Sting

Sarnia, ON - It was the Rangers with a dominant first period striking twice on the power play with goals from Jack Pridham and Trent Swick to hold a 2-0 advantage after 20 minutes of play. A fortuitous bounce for Ryan Brown and the Sting got them back in the game five minutes into the second period and sparked the first of three unanswered goals for Sarnia. A late push from the Rangers was turned away as the Sting held on for a 3-2 victory.

The Kitchener power play got back on track going 2-for-4 with the man advantage to end a six-game goalless drought dating back to November 29th against the Owen Sound Attack. Jack Pridham extended his goal streak to four games and now has five goals in his last four games.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, SAR 0

3:41 Jack Pridham (9) - Cameron Reid, Luca Romano

KIT 2, SAR 0

11:04 Trent Swick (14) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid

2nd Period

KIT 2, SAR 1

5:17 Ryan Brown (8) - Unassisted

3rd Period

KIT 2, SAR 2

4:47 Liam Beamish (5) - Zach Filak, Ryan Brown

KIT 2, SAR 3

15:30 Easton Wainwright (9) - Ruslan Karimov, Alessandro Di Iorio

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Ryan Brown (SAR)

Second Star: Cameron Reid (2A)

Third Star: Easton Wainwright (SAR)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 24 - SAR 23

Power play: KIT 2/4, SAR 0/3

FO%: KIT 43.8%, SAR 56.2%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Nick Surzycia (SAR) - 22/24 Saves, 2 GA

L: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 20/23 Saves, 3 GA

UP NEXT:

Kitchener will close out their schedule before the break with their annual Holiday Game, hosting the Ottawa 67's on Friday, December 20th at The Aud. The club will then resume action on the 29th of December when they travel to Sudbury for the lone time this season to take on the Wolves. Puck drop against the 67's is set for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

