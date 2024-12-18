Weekend Preview: December 18-19

December 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts enter the final week before the Christmas break, ranked 9th in the CHL rankings and begin the trip on back-to-back Wednesday games. Dust off those Ugly Christmas Sweaters and grab your photo with Santa on the concourse Thursday night.

Wednesday, December 18th at Owen Sound:

The Colts will play their first of three games at the Bayshore Community Centre over the next 35 days. The Colts will be out with four major pieces as Beau Akey, Cole Beaudoin, Emil Hemming, and Sam Hillebrandt are away preparing for the upcoming World Juniors. The Colts and Attack have only met once this season which saw the Colts come away with the 4-3 shootout victory on October 17th in Barrie. The Attack currently sit 9th in the Western Conference holding a 9-18-2-3 record.

Thursday, December 19th vs Niagara:

If history repeats itself, Thursday night against the IceDogs will be entertaining! It always seems that when the two Central Division rivals square off, the two teams provide high-scoring games. The 2024-25 Niagara IceDogs are off to a much better start compared to previous seasons. As of Wednesday, they are tied with the Colts with 42 points. The two teams have only faced off once this season with the Colts winning 7-3 on November 1st at the Meridian Centre. Thursday night's game will also see the Busby Centre collecting donations for Dalyn Wakely's "Wake's Sake". Items that are encouraged to be donated include non-perishable items and scarves, mitts, or coats are always needed.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.