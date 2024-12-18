Titans Star Rookie Babin Debuts for Dogs Wednesday Night

December 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Patrick Babin, the 23rd overall selection in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft for the Brantford Bulldogs will make his Ontario Hockey League debut on Wednesday night when the Bulldogs play host to the Brampton Steelheads in the team's final home game before the holiday break.

Babin, of Niagara Falls, has been spectacular as a 16-year-old rookie with the GOJHL's Brantford Titans. The fleet-footed and smooth skating blueliner has already produced 5 goals & 13 assists for 18 points in 21 games, leading the GOJHL Eastern Conference in rookie defensive scoring, and sitting third overall in the league. Babin was recently named to the GOJHL Top Prospects roster where he will be joined by fellow Bulldogs prospects Logan Snyder, Heath Bogart & Evan Bradacs.

Babin will become the 3rd member of the Bulldogs 2024 OHL Priority Selection class to make his season debut on Wednesday night, joining Aiden O'Donnell and Nikolas Rossetto and standing out as three exciting prospects for the Bulldogs to be able build around.

"Patrick Babin is a player we quickly recognized with a high ceiling and potential to be an impact player at the next level". said Brantford Bulldogs Director of Player Personnel Dave Gray. "Patrick possesses tremendous hockey IQ and is able to make plays far beyond what you would expect from a 16-year-old because of it. Patrick continued to improve as his minor midget season went on in 2023-24 and is doing the same thing in his first year of junior to earn this first look at the OHL level.".

The impressive rookie will be the first Bulldogs defenseman to wear the #17, most famously worn in Bulldogs history by 2018 OHL Champion, and former 1st round OHL Selection and NHL Draft pick, Brandon Saigeon.

