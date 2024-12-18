Colts Rebound at Owen Sound

December 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts entered Wednesday night in Owen Sound looking to get back to their winning ways.

The first period saw neither team draw any action, but the Attack came out testing Ben Hrebik with 16 shots, turning aside all 16.

Grayson Tiller exited the penalty box and found himself on a breakaway but put it wide, the Colts' first big opportunity. The Colts' offence would come alive from a scramble around the net that saw Kashawn Aitcheson in front of the Attack goal. Dalyn Wakely would be credited with the goal that started it all. Riley Patterson would find himself in the right spot at the right time and batted home his 12th goal of the season, with Dalyn Wakely and Bode Stewart getting assists. Ben Hrebik would continue to stand stall and stopped all 15 shots in the second.

The final frame saw Ben Hrebik continue his dominance. After being stopped multiple times earlier in the game, Beau Jelsma found the top corner over the goaltender's glove; the goal would be the Colts captain's 12th of the season. With the Attack on the man advantage, Riley Patterson would apply pressure on the defender in the offensive zone and force a big turnover. Zach Wigle found himself alone at the net and converted on the feed from Patterson; this would start the departure of Attack fans from their seats.

The win would mark Ben Hrebik's first career OHL shutout, stopping all 45 shots he faced. The 4-0 win would also be the first time this season the Colts have shut out an opponent. Dalyn Wakely earned the first star of the game, with Hrebik receiving the second, followed by Riley being named the third.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.