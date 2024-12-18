Game Day, Game 31, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m.

December 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 31 - Firebirds vs Spirit

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Day made 16 saves on 16 shots and the Firebirds erupted for three goals in 48 seconds as they went on to beat the Owen Sound Attack, 4-0, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Kaden Pitre, Urban Podrekar, Alex Kostov and Cole Zurawski all scored in the win.

BLANKED 'EM AGAIN: Saturday's shutout win was Nathan Day's second shutout of the season and of his OHL career. Both have come at home against the Owen Sound Attack; he made 37 saves on 37 shots in a 3-0 win over the Attack on October 26 for his first OHL shutout. Day is now tied for second in the league with two shutouts on the season, trailing only Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers, who has four.

SHOT DISPARITY: Flint outshot Owen Sound, 44-16 on Saturday. 44 shots on goal was the second most they have had in a game this season and 16 shots against was the fewest by a Birds opponent in a single game. The 28 shot differential was also the largest in a game this season. Flint averages 27 shots against per game, the fewest in the OHL.

HIGH-FLYING SPIRIT: Saginaw averages 4.42 goals per game, the highest goal-scoring offense in the OHL. Michael Misa leads the league with 61 points and with 30 goals. He enters play today on a 14-game point streak, during which he has 12 goals and 21 assists. The Spirit average 35.35 shots per game, the most in the OHL.

THE COORS LIGHT I-75 DIVIDE CUP: Wednesday is the fourth meeting of the season between the Firebirds and the Spirit in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. Flint trails the season series, 3-0. The Spirit have scored at least seven goals in each game between the rivals thus far. Flint and Saginaw will play again on Friday night in Saginaw.

ODDS AND ENDS: Cole Zurawski's goal in the third period on Saturday snapped an 11-game point drought. The rookie now has five goals in 24 games...Kaden Pitre now has 11 goals on the season, a new career-high...Saginaw's Andrew Oke has played all three games against the Firebirds this season. He leads the OHL in minutes played by a goaltender with 1,568.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds and Spirit will tangle again on Friday night in Saginaw, Flint's final game before the holiday break. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2024

