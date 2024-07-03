Petes Select Czech Forward Adam Novotný Eighth Overall in 2024 CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) held their annual Import Draft on Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The Peterborough Petes made one pick, selecting Czech forward Adam Novotný with the eighth overall selection.

"We're excited to select Adam with our first round pick," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "Adam is a player that I have seen in person and other members of our hockey staff have watched extensively on video. We believe that the Petes are an excellent option for him to continue his development."

Novotný, a forward from Nový Bydžov, Czechia, featured in 48 games for Mountfield HK U20 last season, scoring 32 goals and adding 27 assists for 59 points. His play earned him a call up to Mountfield HK of the Czech Extraliga, where he played in 10 games. Novotný scored in his debut for Mountfield HK in October of 2023, becoming the youngest player to score a goal in the Czech Extraliga at 15. The 6'1", left handed shot represented Czechia at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge in PEI, scoring one goal and adding two assists in seven games. Born in November of 2007, Novotný is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

"Adam is a very highly offensively skilled player," said Petes Assistant Coach and Director of Player Personnel Patrick O'Connor. "He's someone that we've followed for quite some time and we feel that his game would be a very good fit in North America. He's a 2007 birth date, which makes him a great fit for our roster for years to come."

Originally holding the 9th pick in the draft, one team ahead of the Petes passed, resulting in Peterborough moving up to the 8th selection. The Petes elected to pass on their second round pick in the draft as defenceman Martin Matejicek is expected to return and occupy the other import slot on the team. Click here for the complete 2024 CHL Import Draft results.

The only way to guarantee tickets to the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates in the coming months, including single game ticket sales, flex pack sales, and other promotions.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.