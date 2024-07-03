Erie Otters Select Noah Erliden 30th Overall in CHL Import Draft
July 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Erie Otters News Release
Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters have a new man in net. With the 30 th overall pick in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, the Otters selected highly-coveted Swedish goaltender Noah Erliden.
The Jonkoping, Sweden native is looked at as a game-changing option between-the-pipes, making quite the name for himself in his home country.
Erliden has had the opportunity to represent his country in various international tournaments. At the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, the netminder went 5-1 with a .945 save percentage and a 1.49 GAA, en route to being named the best goaltender in the tournament and a silver medal for Team Sweden.
In league play, Erliden has been a consistent presence in net as he has risen through the ranks at HV71. Last season, with the U20's he posted a .902 save percentage and a 2.88 GAA.
During his time in his home country, Erliden has been the recipient of many accolades, including many international medals and individual recognitions.
Otters General Manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement about what Erliden can bring to the organization.
"Noah is a top-tier goalie, and we are extremely excited to add him to our organization," Brown said. "Noah boasts extensive international experience handling high-pressure situations, and ranks among the elite goalies, as demonstrated by his achievements at global events. We look forward to working with Noah and welcoming him to the Otters family."
The sentiments expressed by Brown were shared by Erie's Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve, who spoke highly of what Erliden can bring to the Otters.
"Noah is a goaltender who we have had our eyes on for a while," Grieve said. "He is athletic and competes hard in the crease. Noah's accolades at international tournaments representing Sweden at the highest level speak for themselves."
Erliden in the fourth Swedish player ever taken by the Otters in the Import Draft. Two of the other three have gone on to play in the NHL (Oscar Dansk, #3, 2012) and (Andre Burakovsky, #5, 2013).
He is also the fifth goaltender the Otters have selected in the Import Draft, the second from Sweden, the other being Dansk.
The CHL Import Draft - first implemented in 1992 - provides the opportunity for the Ontario, Quebec, and Western Hockey Leagues to break outside of their region-locked North American scouting waters to find hockey talent abroad. This is the only draft every year that involves all three Major Junior hockey leagues simultaneously and collaboratively, and is the only crossover between leagues outside of the Memorial Cup. As well, this is the final CHL event of the 2023-24 season, with the end of the Import Draft marking the official start of the new season across the league(s). This was the first time in franchise history that the Otters held the 30 th pick in the draft.
In the 2023-24 season, the Otters held two players selected in the Import Draft. Slovakian forwards Ondrej Molnar (2022, #5 Overall) and Martin Misiak (2023, #1 Overall) were immense contributors to the Otters first playoff appearance in seven years.
The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Noah Erliden home to the Flagship City and are looking forward to having him join the team in the fall.
