Otto Nuto Selected by Greyhounds

July 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







With the 114th spot of the 2024 CHL Import Draft the Soo Greyhounds went to the crease in selecting netminder Otto Nuto.

The 18-year old native of Helsinki, Finland played this past season for Tappara U18 (U18 SM-Sarja league) where in 18 games he had a 12-5-0 win-loss record to go along with a 2.83 GAA, .910 SV% and 1 shutout.

Nuto played in 3 playoff contests.

OTTO NUTO

Position: Goalie

Height: 6.03

Weight: 198 lbs

Catches: Left

DOB: February 10, 2006

