Bulldogs Add Adrien Bartovic in CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Canadian Hockey League held its annual Import Draft on Wednesday morning with the Brantford Bulldogs making one selection on the day. With the 42nd overall selection, the Bulldogs added Czechia international Adrien Bartovic.

Splitting the 2023-24 season, Bartovic saw most of his ice-time come in Sweden with an impressive year for the Malmo Redhawks J18 program where he led the team in scoring by 14 points, recording 22 goals & 24 assists for 46 points in 26 games. The Pardubice, Czechia product impressed so greatly at the J18 level he earned a 9 game call-up (plus 6 playoff games) with the Malmo Redhawks J20 team. Bartovic additionally made his professional debut during the 2023-24 season, suiting up in 2 games for HK Dukla Trencin.

Bartovic has a family connection to the Canadian Hockey League as his father Milan was selected in the 1999 CHL Import Draft, by the Tri-City Americans of the WHL and spent the next two season split between Tri-City & the Brandon Wheat Kings, recording 97 points in 90 games played. Additionally the Bartovic family has a connection to the Bulldogs as Milan was drafted 35th overall in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres where he played parts of two NHL seasons with Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee.

The Brantford Bulldogs are excited to welcome Adrien Bartovic to the organization!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.