Bulldogs Add Adrien Bartovic in CHL Import Draft
July 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
The Canadian Hockey League held its annual Import Draft on Wednesday morning with the Brantford Bulldogs making one selection on the day. With the 42nd overall selection, the Bulldogs added Czechia international Adrien Bartovic.
Splitting the 2023-24 season, Bartovic saw most of his ice-time come in Sweden with an impressive year for the Malmo Redhawks J18 program where he led the team in scoring by 14 points, recording 22 goals & 24 assists for 46 points in 26 games. The Pardubice, Czechia product impressed so greatly at the J18 level he earned a 9 game call-up (plus 6 playoff games) with the Malmo Redhawks J20 team. Bartovic additionally made his professional debut during the 2023-24 season, suiting up in 2 games for HK Dukla Trencin.
Bartovic has a family connection to the Canadian Hockey League as his father Milan was selected in the 1999 CHL Import Draft, by the Tri-City Americans of the WHL and spent the next two season split between Tri-City & the Brandon Wheat Kings, recording 97 points in 90 games played. Additionally the Bartovic family has a connection to the Bulldogs as Milan was drafted 35th overall in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres where he played parts of two NHL seasons with Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee.
The Brantford Bulldogs are excited to welcome Adrien Bartovic to the organization!
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Bulldogs Add Adrien Bartovic in CHL Import Draft - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Select Mitja Jokinen, Karlis Flugins in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Flint Firebirds
- Spirit Land Two NHL Second-Rounders in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Saginaw Spirit
- Spitfires Select Belarusian Forward Ilya Protas in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Windsor Spitfires
- Spirit Land Two NHL Second-Rounders in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Saginaw Spirit
- Otto Nuto Selected by Greyhounds - Soo Greyhounds
- Hounds Select David Holub in CHL Import Draft - Soo Greyhounds
- 67's Select Filip Ekberg in CHL Import Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Petes Select Czech Forward Adam Novotný Eighth Overall in 2024 CHL Import Draft - Peterborough Petes
- Erie Otters Select Noah Erliden 30th Overall in CHL Import Draft - Erie Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brantford Bulldogs Stories
- Bulldogs Add Adrien Bartovic in CHL Import Draft
- Vanacker Makes Bulldogs History; Protz Heads to Habs in 2024 NHL Draft
- Bulldogs Host a Pair at the Mad House in Pre-Season
- Strome Strikes Calder Cup Winner as Bulldogs Alumni Shine in Playoffs
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season