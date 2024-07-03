Spitfires Select Belarusian Forward Ilya Protas in 2024 CHL Import Draft
July 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft was held today and the Spitfires made one selection with the 3rd overall pick, drafting 2006-born Belarusian forward Ilya Protas.
Protas, from Belarus, stands at 6'4'' and spent the 2022-23 season with the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL, recording 51 points (14-37-51) in 61 games. He was just drafted 75th overall to the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Ilya has also suited up for Team Belarus, in 2022-23 he played for both the U17 and U18 teams and appeared in 39 games and collected 43 points (24 goals, 19 assists).
