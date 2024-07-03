Firebirds Select Mitja Jokinen, Karlis Flugins in 2024 CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds made two selections on Wednesday afternoon during the 2024 CHL Import Draft. Flint used its first-round pick, the number 18 overall selection, on Finnish defenseman Mitja Jokinen, and then selected Latvian winger Karlis Flugins with its second-round pick

"We are excited to add both Mitja and Karlis to our organization," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "Our staff feels we have found two good hockey players who will fit in with what we are building in Flint and we are excited to see what they can do in the North American game."

Jokinen played the 2023-24 season with TPS Turku U20 in the SM-Sarja U20 league in Finland. He recorded six goals and 15 assists and was +14 across 41 games played and also chipped in one goal and two assists in 12 games during the postseason. The 2006-born defenseman also played for Team Finland at the 2024 U18 World Championships where he had a goal and four assists in five games.

"Jokinen is highly skilled. When we saw him at U18 Worlds, the Finnish team seemed to have a defensive corps that was above everybody else in skill in that tournament," Firebirds Head Scout Mike Oliverio said. "He has great edges, is shifty and smart with the puck. He's a good, 200-foot defender with a high IQ and is able to move the puck with both his skating ability or with a quick pass out of the zone."

Flugins spent the 2023-24 season playing in Sweden for UK Oskarshamn J18 and IK Oskarshamn J20. For the J18 team he scored 14 goals and had 12 assists in 14 games and in 12 games for the J20 team he notched two goals and two assists. A 2007-born forward, he also appeared for Team Latvia at the 2024 U18 World Championships.

"Flugins plays a North American style game," Oliverio said. "He has an aggressive style in how he moves pucks, is strong on the puck, good in all zones and was able to create offensively with his Latvian team. He fits the Flint Firebirds mold. And since he is an '07, he will have the chance to grow and develop with our core group.

The CHL Import Draft is an annual event during which every club in the Canadian Hockey League (the OHL, WHL and QMJHL), can draft players from outside of North America. The two-round draft took place online on Wednesday with the order of selection rotation between the clubs of each of the CHL's three member leagues. Through the CHL Import Draft, each CHL team is permitted to dress and play a maximum of two import players each season.

Flint Firebirds 2024-25 season memberships are on sale now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.