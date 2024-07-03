67's Select Filip Ekberg in CHL Import Draft

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's selected Swedish forward Filip Ekberg 33rd overall, today, in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

"Filip is in elite company as a 16-year-old who played in Swedish Allsvenskan," said 67's Associate General Manager and Director of Scouting, Jan Egert. "He is a cerebral offensive talent, with slick puck skills."

Ekberg, 17, played in 54 games across three levels for Almtuma IS in Sweden this past season, including 33 games at the U20 level, and 19 games with the senior team in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second tier. Of his 36 points, 29 of them came with the U20 squad, and five came with the U18 team.

Internationally, Ekberg found success with the Swedish U17 program, scoring at a point-per-game clip through 18 games, with five goals and 13 assists. He finished the 2023 World Under 17 Challenge tied for sixth in tournament scoring, with eight points, in seven games.

F - Filip Ekberg

HEIGHT: 5'9.5 | WEIGHT: 163 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2007-04-14

HOMETOWN: Uppsala, Sweden | PREVIOUS TEAM: Almtuna IS | SHOOTS: L

