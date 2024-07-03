Rangers Select Two European Players in the CHL Import Draft Wednesday

July 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that the club has selected Slovakian left winger Tomáš Chrenko (pronounced toe-mash, Krank-ko) and Czech forward Ondřej Kos (pronounced On-drey, Koa-ss) in the 2024 CHL Import Draft Wednesday.

Chrenko stands at six-foot and 160-pound and shoots right but plays on the left wing from Nitra, Slovakia. Last season Chrenko played for Nitra HK Under-20 where he put up 24 goals and 44 assists for 68 points in only 44 games. The 16-year-old impressively was called up to the Professional HK Nitra team for two games which is in the tier I professional league in Slovakia. He also played three games with HC Topolcany which is a part of the tier II Slovakian professional league. He registered one goal on his loan with the club.

Chrenko represented Slovakia on the U18 national team at the 2024 U18 World Junior Championships in Espoo, Finland. The forward helped his team to the bronze medal game where they fell short to Sweden. Chrenko registered two goals and three assists in seven games in the tournament.

Chrenko is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

"Tomáš is an extremely skilled player and a top prospect for the 2026 NHL draft as well as a top player in Slovakia for his age group," said General Manager Mike McKenzie. "We were excited to select Tomas today."

Kos, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound left-shot forward spent last season in Tampere, Finland playing between Ilves U20 of the U20 SM-sarja and Koovee in the Mestis league which is the second-highest men's hockey league in Finland. While he also represented Czechia at the 2024 U18 World Junior Championships where he registered one goal in five games.

The Brno, Czechia native recorded three goals in eight games with Ilves U20 and three goals and two assists as an 18-year-old with Koovee in 14 games played.

Kos was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the third round, 81st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

McKenzie adds, "Ondřej was recently drafted to the NHL in the third round by St. Louis. He is a very hardworking and smart two way player that is very good on the forecheck. We feel his style of play will fit well on North American ice and the OHL."

The 33rd annual CHL Import draft saw 81 players selected consisting of 44 forwards, 30 defencemen and seven goaltenders, representing 12 different countries including a leading 21 players from Czechia.

Notable players selected in the CHL Import Draft that have played for the Rangers are 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Gabriel Landeskog, Radek Faksa, Petr Kanko, Jakub Kindl, Tobias Rieder and Boris Valábik.

