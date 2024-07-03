Hounds Select David Holub in CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







With their 1st Round Selection (54th overall) of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, the Soo Greyhounds selected David Holub.

The 6.00, 185-lb defender was Captain this past season (2023-24) for HC Ocelari Trinec U17 where he tallied 5 goals and 23 assists (28 points) in 28 regular season games played before having 9 points (2G, 7A) in 8 post-season contests.

David also played 18 games with the Trinec U20 taem while he also represented his home country of Czechia at the World Under 17 Hockey Challenge.

DAVID HOLUB

Position: Defence

Height: 6.00

Weight: 185 lbs

Shoots: Right

DOB: April 11, 2007

The Hounds will now select at spot #114.

