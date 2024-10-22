Petes Acquire Gavin Bryant from the Niagara IceDogs in Exchange for Two Picks

October 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Forward Gavin Bryant with the Niagara IceDogs

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired overage forward Gavin Bryant from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for a third round pick in 2026 (Guelph) and a ninth round pick in 2028.

Bryant, an overage centre from Ingersoll, ON, was originally selected by the Owen Sound Attack in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. Over three OHL seasons spent between the Attack and the Niagara IceDogs, he has played in 155 games, scoring 40 goals and adding 78 assists for 118 points. Last season, he led the IceDogs in scoring with 54 points in 62 games while also serving as team Captain.

"Gavin is a great fit for our group," noted Oke. "He has been a leader on every team that he's played for in this league. We know that he'll be a big influence to our team both on and off the ice."

Bryant has worn a letter on both teams that he has played for in the OHL. In 2022-23, he served as an Assistant Captain with the Owen Sound Attack. After being acquired by the IceDogs from the Attack before the 2023-24 season, he was named an Assistant Captain with Niagara, before becoming Captain in January of 2024. Gavin has also been known for his community work throughout his time in the OHL. This season, Gavin and the IceDogs announced the launch of Gav's Corner, a new initiative aimed at uniting and supporting individuals impacted by Type 1 Diabetes.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, October 24, when they host the Kingston Frontenacs at 7:05 p.m. Before the game, the organization will be honouring alumnus and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Jamie Langenbrunner with a banner raising ceremony. Langenbrunner will be in attendance to take part in the ceremony featuring speeches from dignitaries and a video tribute. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to not miss a minute of the action.

Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

