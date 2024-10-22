Brampton Steelheads' Porter Martone and Jack Ivankovic Announced to the Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

BRAMPTON, ON - On September 17th the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its three Member Leagues are announced the London Knights and the Oshawa Generals as the host clubs for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada, which will be a two-game series between the CHL and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP). This new event is being added to the calendar starting this season and it will feature many of the best prospects set to be chosen at the 2025 NHL Draft. Two of those prospects named to the CHL team are Brampton Steelheads' Porter Martone and Jack Ivankovic.

Porter Martone was named captain of the Steelheads on September 26th. The 17-year-old right-winger currently sits third in OHL scoring with 20 points (10G, 10A) through nine games. As a projected first round selection, many experts have Martone listed within the top 3 picks of the 2025 NHL Draft. On the international stage the Peterborough native has represented Canada at three separate tournaments. Last May, Martone captained Canada to a gold medal win with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in seven games at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

Martone spoke on being selected to the CHL Prospects team. "I'm very honoured to be selected to the CHL prospects team. I'm looking forward to playing for the CHL Team and proudly representing the Brampton Steelheads at the event."

Jack Ivankovic has started in four of the five games he has played for the Steelheads this season. The 17-year-old goaltender has stopped 103 of 110 shots on route to a league leading .936 save percentage and 1.71 goals against average. Over the course of a calendar year, the Mississauga native has won three gold medals representing Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, U17 World Hockey Challenge and the U18 World Hockey Championships. In August at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Ivankovic recorded a .967 SV% while surrendering just three goals in four games.

Ivankovic commented on his selection to the CHL Prospects Team. "It's definitely a huge honour getting selected for this game, especially when it's the first one playing the USA. I think anytime you play against the USA you always want to win."

