Kashawn Aitcheson Announced to the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota
October 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Canadian Hockey League has announced that Kashawn Aitcheson has been selected to participate in the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota on November 26th and 27th. Aitcheson is one of 24 players named to the CHL roster.
Aitcheson, who is in his third season with the Colts is considered a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft. In the young 2024-25 season, Aitcheson has registered five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games. The 2023-24 season saw Aitcheson elevate his game to new heights, recording 39 points (8 goals, 31 assists) through 64 games including 126 PIMs. Hockey Canada selected Aitcheson for the IIHF U18 Championship where he helped Canada win Gold, putting up three points (one goal, two assists) throughout the tournament.
Building off of one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - face-off against those from the U.S. National Under-18 Team in a two-game series in London and Oshawa.
