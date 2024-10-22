Soo Greyhounds, Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Ontario Team-Up to Raise Funds and Awareness for Individuals with Intellectual Disability

October 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







(Sault Ste. Marie) - The Soo Greyhounds, LETR, Special Olympics Ontario, are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of individuals with an intellectual disability during the Soo Greyhounds home game Wednesday October 23rd when the Greyhounds host the Saginaw Spirit (7:07pm puck drop).

The Special Olympics game will feature: - A LETR/Special Olympics Ontario-run kiosk so fans can learn more about Special Olympics Ontario - A pass-the-bucket fundraiser in support of Special Olympics Ontario - A ceremonial puck drop featuring a Special Olympics athlete - Public address announcements about Special Olympics Ontario

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Ontario Hockey League, the Soo Greyhounds, and LETR/Special Olympics Ontario to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Ontario.

Tickets for the game are still available, to purchase tickets, visit the SK Group Box office located inside the GFL Memorial Gardens or visit gflgardens.ca/greyhounds

Read more about Special Olympics Ontario at http://www.specialolympicsontario.com/

Join in Game Night by utilizing #BeAFanSOO

