Saginaw Spirit's Michael Misa Announced to the Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

October 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, Ont. - The Canadian Hockey league announced Tuesday afternoon its roster for the 2024 CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota. Among the players representing the CHL is Spirit leading scorer and alternate captain Michael Misa.

Misa, 17, is in his third season of action with the Saginaw Spirit. After becoming the eighth player in CHL history to be granted Exceptional Status, Misa went on to win the Emms Family Award as the OHL's Rookie of the Year in 2023. As a 15-year-old, Misa lead all OHL rookies with 22G-34A-56P despite playing just 45 games. The following year, he set career highs across the board in a full regular season with 75 points (29G, 46A) in 67 games. His five assists in five games helped Saginaw capture the 2024 Memorial Cup on home ice. Misa currently leads all CHLers with 14 goals through the first ten games of his draft season. He has points in all ten games (14G-7A-21P) and recorded seven multi-point outings so far this year.

The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota will be a two-game series between the CHL and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP). The event will take place on Tuesday, November 26th at Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, and Wednesday, November 27th at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario. Building off of one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - face-off against those from the U.S. National Under-18 Team in a two-game series.

For more information on the 2024 CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota or to buy tickets, visit https://chl.ca/prospectschallenge/.

