Jets Honour Bryan Little
October 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
Bryan Little's NHL career ended abruptly due to an injury, but the Winnipeg Jets honoured him one last time on Sunday.
Little, who played his entire NHL career as a member of the Atlanta Thrashers / Winnipeg Jets, was honoured with one last shift on Sunday before officially retiring as a Jet. In 843 games, Little recorded a remarkable 523 points (217 goals, 304 assists) in his 13-year NHL career. Little was selected by the Atlanta Thrashers 12th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft.
Bryan Little's hockey career is a true testament to his love of the game. After being drafted 50th overall in the third round of the 2003 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Little would go on to a remarkable career as a member of the Colts. Playing in 247 games, Little's 342 points (153 goals, 189 assists) still stands as the franchise lead in points. In January 2020, Little's number 18 became the first jersey retired in franchise history.
