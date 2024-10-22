Erie Otters' Matthew Schaefer Announced to the Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

Erie, Pennsylvania - With the NHL Entry Draft on the horizon this summer, Erie Otters defenseman and alternate captain Matthew Schaefer will put his skills on display, representing Team CHL at the 2024 CHL/USA Top Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota.

Schaefer comes into his draft year with plenty of expectations. The former number one overall pick is coming off of a big summer with Team Canada as he captained them to a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Last season, Schaefer skated in 56 games for the Otters where he tallied 17 points. Heading into the season, Schaefer was named an alternate captain.

Otters general manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement about the opportunity in front of Schaefer.

"Our organization and those who frequently see Matthew hold him in high regard, yet being named to this team demonstrates that the 32 NHL teams and NHL Central Scouting acknowledge his skills and efforts," said Brown, "Participating in this game provides them with a valuable opportunity to showcase their talents to the entire hockey community in an energetic atmosphere that has developed into a fierce rivalry. We are pleased and grateful as an organization to see him participating in this remarkable event."

Building off of one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - face-off against those from the U.S. National Under-18 Team in a two-game series.

The first game of this new event will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at the Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, November 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario. CHL president Dan MacKenzie spoke with great excitement on the upcoming challenge event.

"We are really excited to be heading to two strong hockey markets in London and Oshawa for the inaugural edition of this brand-new event," said MacKenzie, "The CHL USA Prospects Challenge will be a can't-miss, two-game series on the prospect calendar not only for this season but for years to come. We look forward to bringing it to life in London and Oshawa this November and providing our incredible fans with a chance to come watch a future generation of NHL stars."

Tickets and broadcast information can be found at: https://chl.ca/prospectschallenge/

The Erie Otters congratulate Matthew on this achievement and look forward to seeing him compete on this stage.

