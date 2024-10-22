Team CHL Roster Revealed for 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce the roster for Team CHL ahead of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada (see complete roster below). The latter is a new event that will see the top first-year 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - face off against USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 Team in a two-game series on November 26 in London, Ont., and November 27 in Oshawa, Ont. (Game 1 - London; Game 2 - Oshawa).

The 22 players on Team CHL were selected from a list of the top 2025 NHL Draft prospects as generated by a survey conducted with all 32 NHL clubs. Using that list of players produced by surveying NHL teams, the CHL coaching staff comprised of head coach Kris Mallette (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), assistant coaches Gordie Dwyer (Acadie-Bathurst Titan / QMJHL) and Ryan Oulahen (North Bay Battalion / OHL) along with general manager Dave Brown (Erie Otters / OHL) worked together to identify the final 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders chosen to be on the team.

Among the forwards set to be on Team CHL are Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL), Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals / WHL), Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver Giants / WHL), Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL), and Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL). Misa (14G-7A in 10 GP), currently riding a 10-game point streak, leads the CHL with 14 goals so far through the 2024-25 campaign. Martone (10G-10A in 9 GP) ranks second in the OHL with 10 goals, while Reschny (2G-11A in 9 GP) has registered points in seven of nine games in the WHL this season. Additionally, with a CHL-best 11-game point streak to start the 2024-25 campaign, Schmidt (12G-7A in 11 GP) leads the WHL with 12 goals and sits atop the scoring leaders of that league with 19 points. Finally, averaging just over 1.4 points per game, both Desnoyers (3G-7A in 7 GP) and Carbonneau (7G-9A in 11 GP) have enjoyed strong starts to their years in the QMJHL.

On the backend, the Team CHL blueline is set to feature five defencemen who helped Canada win gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer: Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL), Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans / WHL), Reese Hamilton (Calgary Hitmen / WHL), Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm / OHL), and Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers / OHL). At that same tournament, Blake Fiddler (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL), the lone American on Team CHL, captained Team USA to a fourth-place finish. Meanwhile, Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts / OHL) was part of Team Canada's gold-medal-winning squad at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship last spring.

In net, Team CHL will be backstopped by goaltenders Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL) and Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars / WHL). Ivankovic (4-0-0-0 record, 1.71 GAA, .936 SV%, 1 SO in 5 GP) leads all OHL netminders with a 1.71 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. At the same time, through 10 starts, Ravensbergen (6-1-2-1 record, 3.14 GAA, .898 SV% in 10 GP) leads the WHL with six wins and he only has one regulation loss to his name to start the year.

In total, 19 CHL clubs will be represented at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada, led by the Erie Otters, Calgary Hitmen, and Brampton Steelheads who each feature a pair of players. Among the 22 players on Team CHL, 18 of them have previously won a gold medal representing their country on the international stage, including 13 who helped Canada reach the top of the podium at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alta.

Building off of one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see players from the CHL and NTDP's U18 team compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft.

The first game will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at Canada Life Place in London, Ont., while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, November 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont. Fans interested in buying tickets for either game can do so in person at the box office or online.

