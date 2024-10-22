Kitchener Rangers Cameron Reid Announced to Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers along with the Ontario Hockey League announce that Cameron Reid has been selected to the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota.

The first-year draft eligible defenceman is off to a hot start this season totalling nine points (2G 7A) in 11 games, which is ties him for third in points among all OHL defencemen. Cameron also leads all first-time draft-eligible defencemen in points thus far. The Aylmer, ON native has suited up in 60 career OHL games for the Rangers, skating in 49 games during his rookie campaign. In that season, Cameron tallied the fourth most points by a rookie defenceman with 23.

Cameron earned the opportunity to represent his country twice on an international scale. In 2023, at the U17 World Challenge where he featured in eight games for Canada White. More recently, Cameron was a part of the 2024 U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Team Canada roster that earned the Gold Medal in Alberta.

Building off of one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - face-off against those from the U.S. National Under-18 Team in a two-game series.

Set to be a part of the calendar over the next three seasons, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see players from the CHL and NTDP's U18 team compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft. Players for the CHL team will be provided by NHL Central Scouting as selected by the NHL's 32 clubs, and much like other national events in the CHL, the hosting duties of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will rotate between the CHL's three Member League markets each year.

