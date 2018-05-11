Penguins Reveal Opponent Slate for 2018-19 Season

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced their opponents for the upcoming 2018-19 season, the club's 20th season of hockey. Among the 16 teams that the Penguins will face next year is a new foe, the Cleveland Monsters.

Cleveland was moved to the Eastern Conference's North Division as a result of AHL realignment announced earlier in the week on Monday, May 7. The Penguins will take on the Monsters four times this season; twice at home and twice on the road. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will also return to home-and-home sets with three Western Conference opponents that they saw in 2017-18, the Grand Rapids Griffins, Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's full slate of opponents is as follows:

Opponent Home Road

Opponent Home Road

Binghamton 2 2

Milwaukee 1 1

Bridgeport 4 4

Providence 3 3

Charlotte 2 2

Rochester 1 1

Cleveland 2 2

Rockford 1 1

Grand Rapids 1 1

Springfield 3 3

Hartford 3 3

Syracuse 1 1

Hershey 6 6

Toronto 1 1

Lehigh Valley 6 6

Utica 1 1

The Penguins have not faced off against the Monsters since the 2008-09 season, when they were then known as the Lake Erie Monsters. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 3-1-0-0 against the Monsters all-time.

Guaranteed home dates and the full 2018-19 schedule will be announced at a later date.

