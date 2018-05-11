Penguins Reveal Opponent Slate for 2018-19 Season
May 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced their opponents for the upcoming 2018-19 season, the club's 20th season of hockey. Among the 16 teams that the Penguins will face next year is a new foe, the Cleveland Monsters.
Cleveland was moved to the Eastern Conference's North Division as a result of AHL realignment announced earlier in the week on Monday, May 7. The Penguins will take on the Monsters four times this season; twice at home and twice on the road. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will also return to home-and-home sets with three Western Conference opponents that they saw in 2017-18, the Grand Rapids Griffins, Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's full slate of opponents is as follows:
Opponent Home Road
Binghamton 2 2
Milwaukee 1 1
Bridgeport 4 4
Providence 3 3
Charlotte 2 2
Rochester 1 1
Cleveland 2 2
Rockford 1 1
Grand Rapids 1 1
Springfield 3 3
Hartford 3 3
Syracuse 1 1
Hershey 6 6
Toronto 1 1
Lehigh Valley 6 6
Utica 1 1
The Penguins have not faced off against the Monsters since the 2008-09 season, when they were then known as the Lake Erie Monsters. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 3-1-0-0 against the Monsters all-time.
Guaranteed home dates and the full 2018-19 schedule will be announced at a later date.
Season ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 20th season, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
