Checkers Announce Promotions for Saturday's Playoff Game
May 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers today announced special promotions for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms that will take place Saturday, May 12, at 6 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to tailgate in the Bojangles' Coliseum parking lot prior to the game, with music, food and beverage sales including $1 hot dogs, tailgate games and more starting at 4 p.m.
For those still needing tickets, the Checkers are offering a Family Pack that includes four tickets for $60 - a saving of 40 percent off the box office price - that can be purchased now at gocheckers.com/family.
With Mother's Day around the corner, fans may also purchase a package that includes two tickets and a special t-shirt for mom for only $45 at gocheckers.com/mothersday.
Individual tickets are still available for Saturday's game, which is the final home game of the second-round playoff series. Should the Checkers, who currently trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, win on Saturday, the series would conclude in Lehigh Valley with Game 6 on Monday followed by Game 7 on Tuesday, if necessary.
