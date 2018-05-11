Wolf Pack Announce Six Premier 2018-19 Home Dates

May 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD, May 11, 2018: Spectra, operators of the XL Center and Hartford Wolf Pack, today announced six prime home game dates for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season.

The Wolf Pack's 2018-19 home opener is set for Friday, October 5, and in addition to that, the AHL has guaranteed the Wolf Pack five Saturday-night dates. Following is the full list of the guaranteed dates:

Friday, October 5

Saturday, December 1

Saturday, January 19

Saturday, January 26

Saturday, February 2

Saturday, March 2

Bookings are already available for Wolf Pack fan experience packages on these six game dates. Among those opportunities are the singing of the National Anthem or "God Bless America", and the chance for amateur teams to play games on the XL Center ice. Further information is available by contacting the Wolf Pack ticket sales office at (855) 762-6451.

The Wolf Pack's entire 2018-19 game schedule, including opponents and start times for these six prime dates, will be announced as soon as the AHL schedule is fully finalized.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

