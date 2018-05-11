Heat Announce Opponents for the 2018-19 Season

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the team will play a 68-game schedule (34 home dates) against 10 opponents during the 2018-19 season.

On the heels of last week's divisional realignment that was ratified by the AHL Board of Governors, 80% of the Heat's schedule will be played against the six other teams that make up the Pacific Division. The Heat will take on their Northern California neighbor, the San Jose Barracuda 12 times, the most of any opponent, followed closely by the 10 matchups scheduled against the Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign.

For the first time since the 2014-15 season, the Colorado Eagles, the new AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, will appear on the schedule, as the Avalanche have moved their affiliation from San Antonio to the home of Stockton's former ECHL opponent for the upcoming season and will face off against the Heat eight times. The last meeting between a Stockton Hockey team and the Eagles came back on February 15, 2015 when the Stockton Thunder hosted the Eagles at Stockton Arena.

The Heat's inter-division schedule is rounded out with eight meetings against both the San Diego Gulls and the Tucson Roadrunners.

Stockton will also play 12 games against Central Division opponents, including four games against both the Manitoba Moose and the Iowa Wild and a pair of games against former Pacific Division foes, the Texas Stars and San Antonio Rampage. Three of the four teams Stockton will face from the Central Division during the 2018-19 season were on the Heat's schedule last year, the lone exception being the Iowa Wild, who the Heat will play for the first time since their inaugural season, a March 18, 2016 contest at Stockton Arena.

Six prime dates are on the schedule now! Stockton opens up the season on Saturday, October 6 for Opening Night, will host Stockton Heat Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, November 3 and the second-annual Kid's New Year's Eve game on Monday, December 31. In the New Year, the Heat will host the 14th-annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, January 19 and the third-annual Safety Night on Saturday, February 16 and finally the ninth-annual Star Wars Night on Saturday, March 2.

Group and Suite deposits of $50 can be made now for any of these six Heat hockey games. By placing a deposit down, you'll guarantee your group of 10 or more to the best seats and suites along with priority for exclusive group experiences like singing the National Anthem, performing during an intermission, Zamboni rides, and much more. Learn more about group tickets, and our fan experience packages, by visiting stocktonheat.com/groups while suite information is available by visiting stocktonheat.com/premiumseating.

Starting at $14 per month, Heat365 Memberships don't just include your tickets for the season, it's a way to stay connected, year-round, with your favorite hockey team, whether it be during home games at Stockton Arena, or exclusive, special events throughout the year. Available in 34-game Full-Season, 20-game Half-Season and 10-game Quarter-Season options, Heat365 Memberships feature the best bang for your buck. The more games, the more terrific amenities, gifts, events and experiences! Learn more by visiting stocktonheat.com/heat365.

Need something more flexible to work with your schedule? Starting at $72, our six-game Flex Packs are 100% customizable options that allow you to use six undated vouchers good for any Stockton Heat regular season home game at Stockton Arena, including our guaranteed six dates, for the 2018-19 season. Learn more about the Flex Six Pack by visiting stocktonheat.com/flex.

Fans can check out open seating locations during our Select-A-Seat on Monday, May 14 along with Tuesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 17. Current and prospective customers can schedule appointments to explore seating locations for the 2018-19 season. Members of the public will also be welcomed to a behind the scenes tour of Stockton Arena and all new customers will receive an autographed gift by placing a deposit on their 2018-19 Heat365 Membership.

Learn more about ticketing options for the 2018-19 season, or schedule your appointment to select your seats, by contacting a Heat ticket representative at 209.373.1500, or by visiting stocktonheat.com/selectaseat!

