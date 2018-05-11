Syracuse Crunch Announce 2018-19 Schedule Format

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the schedule format for the 2018-19 season.

The team will continue to play a 76-game schedule with 38 home games at the War Memorial Arena. The Crunch will face 15 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchup will be 12 contests against Rochester and Utica. Syracuse will also play 10 games against Binghamton, six each against Belleville, Laval and Toronto, four each against Charlotte, Cleveland and Springfield and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Providence and Wilkes-Barre/Scanton.

The complete 2018-19 schedule will be announced at a later date.

