Stars Announce Western Conference Finals Schedule

May 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Friday their schedule for the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Stars will square off against the Rockford IceHogs in a best-of-seven format in the Conference Finals. Tickets for Games 1, Game 2, Game 6 and Game 7 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will be on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. CST. Call 512-GO-STARS or visit http://www.texasstars.com for the most updated information.

Western Conference Finals (best-of-seven):

Game 1 - Fri., May 18 - Rockford at Texas, 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 - Sun., May 20 - Rockford at Texas, 5 p.m. CT

Game 3 - Tue., May 22 - Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 - Thu., May 24 - Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m. CT

*Game 5 - Fri., May 25 - Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m. CT

*Game 6 - Mon., May 28 - Rockford at Texas, 7 p.m. CT

*Game 7 - Tue., May 29 - Rockford at Texas, 7 p.m. CT

*if necessary

The Stars eliminated the Tucson Roadrunners in five games (4-1) in the Pacific Division Finals to advance while the IceHogs swept the Manitoba Moose in four games in the Central Division Finals. Texas will have home-ice advantage in the series after finishing with a better record than Rockford in the regular season. The IceHogs won three of the four matchups against Texas during the 2017-18 regular season.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the team's 10th anniversary season in 2018-19 are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.