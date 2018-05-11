San Diego Gulls Announce 2018-19 Schedule Format and Six Guaranteed Dates

May 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) today announced that the league's Board of Governors has approved the schedule format for the 2018-19 season. The San Diego Gulls also announced today six guaranteed dates for the AHL season.

A member of the seven-team Pacific Division in the AHL's Western Conference, the Gulls 2018-19 schedule will feature 68 games with 34 home dates at Valley View Casino Center. San Diego's schedule will include 56 games against the Pacific Division's other six clubs and 12 inter-conference games against four teams from the Central Division.

San Diego will open its 2018-19 home schedule on Friday, Oct. 12 at Valley View Casino Center, one of six home contests confirmed by the AHL. Other guaranteed home dates for San Diego include Friday, Nov. 9, Saturday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 23, Saturday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Jan. 4. Opponents for each of the six guaranteed games will be revealed at a later date as part of the AHL's full 2018-19 schedule release.

The Gulls' inter-division schedule will see the club face in-state rivals Ontario Reign on 12 occasions (six home, six road), Bakersfield Condors and San Jose Barracuda on 10 occasions (five home, five road), and the Colorado Eagles, Stockton Heat and Tucson Roadrunners on eight occasions (four home, four road).

San Diego's inter-conference schedule will see the Gulls face the Manitoba Moose on four occasions (two home, two road) and two games in a home-and-home schedule with each of the Iowa Wild, Milwaukee Admirals, San Antonio Rampage and Texas Stars.

As part of the AHL's division realignment for next season, Colorado will join the Pacific Division in their inaugural AHL season while San Antonio and Texas join the Central Division.

2018-19 Guaranteed Dates:

Friday, Oct. 12

Friday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 10

Friday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Dec. 15

Friday, Jan. 4

2018-19 Schedule Format:

Ontario - 12 games

Bakersfield - 10 games

San Jose - 10 games

Colorado - 8 games

Stockton - 8 games

Tucson - 8 games

Manitoba - 4 games

Iowa - 2 games

Milwaukee - 2 games

San Antonio - 2 games

Texas - 2 games

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.