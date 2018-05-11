Binghamton Devils Release 2018-19 Home Schedule Format

May 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Devils announced home schedule format for the 2018-19 season, including two games against the North Division's newest addition, the Cleveland Monsters.

Below is how many times the Devils will host each team at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena:

Syracuse - 5

Rochester - 5

Utica - 4

Toronto - 3

Belleville - 3

Laval - 3

Cleveland - 2

Springfield - 2

Hartford - 2

Lehigh Valley - 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - 2

Charlotte - 2

Providence - 1

Bridgeport - 1

Hershey - 1

The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m. Fans still have time to secure their seat to a 2018-19 New Jersey Devils NHL game at Prudential Center for free! CLICK HERE

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

