Wolves Reveal Guaranteed Dates and Opponents for 25th Season

May 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - As the American Hockey League has set its divisional alignment for the 2018-19 season, the Chicago Wolves have divulged scheduling details for their 25th season.

The Wolves, who will be gunning to become the AHL's first team since 2014 to win back-to-back-to-back division championships, host their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Allstate Arena.

Chicago also has been guaranteed home games on Sunday, Nov. 11, Saturday, Jan. 5, Saturday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 2. The times, dates and opponents for all 76 of the Wolves' home and road games are expected to unveiled in July when the AHL completes all 31 teams' schedules.

"This is the first glimpse of what our 25th anniversary schedule will look like," said Wolves president Mike Gordon. "We are working on silver anniversary celebration plans that will live up to our franchise's remarkable history and bright future."

The Wolves will play the majority of their games against the revamped Central Division, which increases from seven to eight teams for 2018-19. With the Colorado Eagles joining the AHL and settling into the Pacific Division, the San Antonio Rampage and Texas Stars are shifting within the Western Conference from the Pacific Division to the Central. The Cleveland Monsters, meanwhile, are moving from the Central into the Eastern Conference's North Division.

Chicago, which will be in the second year of its partnership with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, will continue to play 12 games against the Rockford IceHogs and the Milwaukee Admirals. The Wolves suit up eight times against each of the Central Division's other teams: Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, San Antonio and Texas.

The Wolves dip into the Pacific Division pool with four games apiece against the Colorado Eagles and the Tucson Roadrunners. They'll also engage an Eastern Conference foe for the first time since Nov. 25, 2008, when they play their first of four contests with the Cleveland Monsters.

To take advantage of the Wolves' wide variety of season-ticket packages for the 2018-19 season, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.