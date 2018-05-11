Monsters Announce 2018-19 Regular-Season Schedule

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday their 2018-19 regular-season schedule format. In the upcoming 76-game campaign where earlier this week the Monsters announced their move to the AHL's Eastern Conference, their schedule will be contested primarily in the Eastern Conference with an additional four more games each against the Grand Rapids Griffins, Chicago Wolves, Milwaukee Admirals, and Rockford IceHogs of the Western Conference's Central Division. The Monsters' full 2018-19 AHL regular-season schedule will be announced at a later date.

In 2018-19, the Monsters will play four North Division foes: the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, and Toronto Marlies eight times apiece, and play the three remaining North Division teams (Binghamton Devils, Syracuse Crunch, and Utica Comets) four games each. The Monsters' 2018-19 Atlantic Division opponents feature four games apiece against the Charlotte Checkers, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Included below is the Monsters' 2018-19 regular-season schedule format.

2018-19 Cleveland Monsters Regular-Season Schedule Format

OPPONENT (NHL AFFILIATE) HOME ROAD

Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators) 4 4

Binghamton Devils (New Jersey Devils) 2 2

Charlotte Checkers (Carolina Hurricanes) 2 2

Chicago Wolves (Vegas Golden Knights) 2 2

Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) 2 2

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) 2 2

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) 4 4

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers) 2 2

Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators) 2 2

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) 4 4

Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks) 2 2

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) 2 2

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) 4 4

Utica Comets (Vancouver Canucks) 2 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) 2 2

TOTAL 38 38

For a limited time, fans now have three ways to secure Monsters Home Opener tickets for Friday, Oct. 5th: purchase a Monsters Summer Pack featuring a Hockey Stick BBQ set or Monsters Beach Ball and Blanket, secure single-game tickets starting at $10 without ticketing fees, or book a group of 10 or more! Visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/2018-home-opener today to get your tickets or call (216) 420-0000.

Additionally, 2018-19 Monsters Hockey Club Memberships, giving fans the lowest ticket prices, the best seat locations to each game, custom member benefits and an exclusive Monsters jersey are now available for as little as $32 per month. Group outing and birthday bash packages are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey .

