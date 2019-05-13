Pelicans Crush Dash to Open Series

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans backed a strong start from Erling Moreno with 11 runs on 10 hits in an 11-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in the series opener at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Birds' bats were hot from the start as the Pelicans got on the board in the first inning. Grant Fennell drew a bases loaded walk that scored Jhonny Bethencourt from third to make it 1-0 Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans found the scoreboard again in the fourth inning as they exploded for four runs. After Aramis Ademan slapped an opposite field home run to start the inning, the Pelicans loaded the bases for Bethencourt who promptly lined a double to right field that plated a pair to make it 4-0.

Myrtle Beach added on their fifth run of the game when Miguel Amaya grounded out to second base and drove in Zach Davis to extend the lead to 5-0.

Winston-Salem put a run on the board in the fifth when Steele Walker demolished a ball to right field for a solo homer and the lead was cut to 5-1.

The Pelicans took all doubts away in the bottom of the fifth as they poured in five more runs to take a 10-1 lead. After back-to-back walks to open the inning, Kevonte Mitchell made it 8-1 with a three-run bomb to left, his team-high fifth of the season. Later in the inning after Zach Davis scored on a fielders choice, Amaya drove in a run with an RBI single that pushed the lead to 10-1.

Erling Moreno was lights out in his second-consecutive start for the Pelicans. The righty went a season-high seven innings and allowed one run on five hits to earn the win for Myrtle Beach.

The Birds scratched another run across in the eighth to make it 11-1 when Mitchell grounded into a force out and Amaya scored from third.

Myrtle Beach has now won four in a row at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark and they will look to continue that streak on Tuesday night when they take on the Dash in the second game of the series. Paul Richan (3-2, 3.64) will climb the hill for the Birds against Zach Lewis (2-1, 6.91) for Winston-Salem.

